I-T searches at educational institutes linked to AIADMK district secretary

TIRUCHY: A team of officials from the income tax (I-T) department carried out searches at the educational establishments under MIT Institutions at Musiri in the district. The operation which commenced on Tuesday night continued into the night hours of Wednesday, sources said.

R Elangovan, AIADMK’s Salem Rural district secretary, is said to be one of the founders of MIT Institutions and an aide of party general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Both hail from Salem.

Acting on specific information, the team of I-T officials from the office of the principal chief commissioner, Tiruchy, commenced the searches at the establishments.

It may be noted that MIT Institutions encompass various educational establishments such as the Arts and Science College for Women, Polytechnic College, College of Education for Women, College of Agriculture and Technology, and the College of Health Sciences in M Pudupatti and Vellalapatti of Musiri taluk.

No one was allowed entry into any of the institutions and that the I-T officials made those on campus to stay put, sources added.