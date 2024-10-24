ICF unveils prototype of Vande Bharat sleeper rake

CHENNAI: Nearly six years after rolling out the first ‘Train 18’ set, the semi-high-speed train later renamed as Vande Bharat, Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), on Wednesday, unveiled the prototype of Vande Bharat’s sleeper version.
The train is scheduled for commissioning by November 15 and will be dispatched to Lucknow RDSO for tests and trials. Currently, 78 Vande Bharat trains with seating arrangements are operating as intercity express trains across the country.
This fully air-conditioned 16-car sleeper rake, designed for long-distance overnight journeys, was produced at a cost of Rs 120 crore. A team of ICF engineers designed the sleeper version, while the rake was manufactured by BEML, a public sector undertaking earlier known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited. The rake consists of 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and one first-class coach, with a total capacity of 823 passengers.
During the unveiling, ICF General Manager Subba Rao announced that 10 more 16-car sleeper VB rakes will be produced in collaboration with BEML. He also revealed that they recently received orders for 50 rakes of a 20-car sleeper version of Vande Bharat.
“Tenders have been issued for procuring propulsion system, and these rakes will feature pantry cars, intended for long-distance routes like the Rajdhani Express between Chennai and New Delhi. From the tender issuance date, the rakes will be produced within 18 months.”
Rao highlighted that additional safety measures are installed to prevent climbing during accidents. “The train is equipped with Kavach Train Collision Avoidance System, crashworthy couplers, crash buffers on the front and sides, and an advanced fire detection system. The train was built with several features providing enhanced travel comfort,” he said.
The sleeper prototype will be sent to Lucknow RDSO for oscillation trials, emergency braking system tests, and trials of the control and electrical systems. The train is designed for 160 kmph, it will be tested at speeds of up to 180 kmph.
Commenting on the ongoing projects, Rao said the prototype of the Vande Bharat freight rake will be ready by December. Additionally, the shell for a new prototype powered by hydrogen fuel cells has been received, and two power cars will be ready within six months.
To a question on the production costs of Vande Bharat rake, Rao said they are more expensive than regular LHB coaches due to various factors including inbuilt locomotives. He also mentioned that ICF plans to build 24 more Vande Bharat coaches of Train 18 over the next two years.
Features of Sleeper Coach
Kavach train collision avoidance system
Emergency talk back unit from passenger to driver cabin
GPS-based LED display
Modern amenities like integrated reading light and charging sockets with spacious luggage room
Bio vacuum toilets
Shower with hot water in 1st AC coach
Explosion-proof lithium-ion batteries
Vigilance control device and event recorder
3 hours of emergency backup in the event of overhead line power
failure