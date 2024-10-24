ICF unveils prototype of Vande Bharat sleeper rake

CHENNAI: Nearly six years after rolling out the first ‘Train 18’ set, the semi-high-speed train later renamed as Vande Bharat, Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), on Wednesday, unveiled the prototype of Vande Bharat’s sleeper version.

The train is scheduled for commissioning by November 15 and will be dispatched to Lucknow RDSO for tests and trials. Currently, 78 Vande Bharat trains with seating arrangements are operating as intercity express trains across the country.

This fully air-conditioned 16-car sleeper rake, designed for long-distance overnight journeys, was produced at a cost of Rs 120 crore. A team of ICF engineers designed the sleeper version, while the rake was manufactured by BEML, a public sector undertaking earlier known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited. The rake consists of 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and one first-class coach, with a total capacity of 823 passengers.

During the unveiling, ICF General Manager Subba Rao announced that 10 more 16-car sleeper VB rakes will be produced in collaboration with BEML. He also revealed that they recently received orders for 50 rakes of a 20-car sleeper version of Vande Bharat.

“Tenders have been issued for procuring propulsion system, and these rakes will feature pantry cars, intended for long-distance routes like the Rajdhani Express between Chennai and New Delhi. From the tender issuance date, the rakes will be produced within 18 months.”