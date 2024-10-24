Lawyer’s letter to Madras HC over honour killing turns out to be cooked up story

CHENNAI: A serious allegation, made by an advocate in the Madras High Court, of a gang kidnapping and killing a woman in an inter-caste marriage turned out to be a cooked-up story. Police unearthed the truth with strenuous efforts after the court ordered a probe into the allegation.

On Monday, advocate R Dakshinamoorthy submitted a letter to the first bench of Madras High Court led by Chief Justice KR Shriram, saying Kamakshi wedded to Naresh, was kidnapped from her residence in Vadapalani by two persons on October 19 and was taken to an underworld don’s den at Karanodai in Tiruvallur district and was found hanged at Uthukottai by midnight.

He further stated that one DSP named Chandrasekaran did not take action and no FIR was registered despite filing a complaint nor any steps for performing post-mortem of the body. The court, treating the letter as a suo moto public interest litigation, directed the police to look into the matter.

However, the entire case turned out to be a cooked-up story when the court was informed by Advocate General (AG) PS Raman and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah of the findings of the probe.

According to the counter-affidavit filed by K Shanthi, DSP of Uthukottai, a police team along with the advocate swooped down on the address of the woman provided by the advocate but none in the name of Kamakshi was staying there.

Dakshinamoorthy had, then, told the cops that the incident was narrated to him by another woman Chitramuthu.

However, the story took a dramatic turn when the police traced down Chitramuthu at Anakaputhur on the city’s outskirts and recorded her statement. She said to the police that she had concocted the story narrated to Dakshinamoorthy only to escape from his sexual advances and attempts to sexually exploit her after lending her money.

Recording the counter-affidavit, the bench said the story narrated by the advocate was beyond imagination and as dramatic as a film.

The court let him off with a warning for wasting judicial time.