Madras HC asks why Krishnagiri NCC camp was held sans approval of commandant

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities probing the sexual harassment of students at the fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri and Namakkal, to investigate the modus operandi adopted by the perpetrators and why the concerned institutions did not bother to obtain permission from the NCC commandant for holding the camps.

“Why the management of the institutions did not take permission from the NCC commandant? What is the modus operandi of the perpetrators? What is the motive of holding such camps without permission?” questioned a division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe into incidents.

Asking the authorities why haven’t the investigation progressed on these lines, the bench directed them to probe into these angles. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah submitted that the police have filed interim charge sheets on the three cases registered.

As many as 1,739 witnesses have been examined so far, they added. They also said probe revealed that the children were taken on tours to places in Kerala, Karnataka and TN. Ravindran informed that a special officer has been appointed for one school and will be appointed for another school by next week.

Explanations have been sought from the remaining two schools. He also submitted that the state government has deposited Rs 1.63 crore at Krishnagiri Mahila Court to provide compensation for the victims. Directing the authorities to file a report on the progress of the probe held so far, the bench adjourned the cast to October 30