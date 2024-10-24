Matrimonial disputes: Madras HC frames guidelines on appearance of parties

CHENNAI: Taking into account the difficulties faced by parties in matrimonial disputes in getting orders on divorce due to their inability to personally appear before the courts, the Madras High Court has framed guidelines which saves the parties from physical presence in the courts.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, in a recent order, set out the guidelines. He directed the family courts not to insist on physical presence of the parties at the time of presenting petitions and for further hearings.

The petitions can be filed by the parties concerned directly or through their power of attorney, provided that the power of attorney is a registered document or properly adjudicated.

The power of attorney can appear before the family courts and prosecute the case, he said in the order. The judge said the parties can be present through virtual mode and their location and personal identity should be confirmed with documents.

Virtual proceedings give the opportunity for modernizing the system by making it affordable and citizen-friendly, enabling the parties to get justice from any part of the world, the HC said.