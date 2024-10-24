Proposal to start ITI in Anchetti sent to Tamil Nadu government

KRISHNAGIRI: The district collector KM Sarayu distributed Rs 25 lakh worth of welfare schemes to 105 beneficiaries in a mass contact programme conducted at Madakkal tribal village near Anchetti on Wednesday. A proposal has been sent for the new Industrial Training Institute (ITI), the collector said.

Speaking at the meeting, Sarayu said, “Parents should send their wards to school regularly and reduce cases of dropouts. Without any gender bias, higher education should be provided to girls. Child marriage should be prevented as it will have ill effects on both mother and child.

The chief minister provides a breakfast programme, and the Pudhumai Penn scheme provides financial assistance to female students pursuing higher education. Thus, people should make use of these government schemes.”

She added, that people who have an allotment to construct houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme in Anchetti taluk should immediately commence works and can get support from concerned departments.

A press release from the event mentioned that she inspected various tribal villages in Anchetti taluk with various department officials as part of the Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril programme last month during which, she witnessed many school dropouts in the area.

Following this, to provide skill training for students for employment opportunities, a proposal from the district administration was sent to start an ITI at Anchetti. As part of the programme, Rs 25 lakh worth of welfare schemes from the departments of revenue, agriculture, horticulture, backward class welfare and health were implemented.

During the programme, people submitted a petition to desilt waterbodies and requested monthly financial assistance to prevent human-animal conflict in villages close to the forest. Thali MLA T Ramachandran and Hosur sub-collector RA Priyanga were also present.