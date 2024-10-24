Remove air horns and disco lights from private buses: Coimbatore RTO

COIMBATORE: Following several complaints, officials from the Coimbatore Regional Transport Office (RTO) have directed private bus operators to remove disco lights, air horns, etc, from the vehicles within two weeks.

Official sources said, “Various instructions have been given to private bus operators considering passenger safety.

In particular, neon lights popularly known as disco lights should be removed from the inside and outside of the buses as it is a disturbance to the passengers travelling inside the bus as well as to the vehicles coming in the opposite direction. Besides, air horns should also be removed.”

They added, “Ensure that ticket fares, stage, route maps, and complaint numbers are pasted inside the bus and conductors should not allow anyone who troubles women passengers to travel on the front footboard.”

N Logu, Coimbatore Consumer Voice secretary, told TNIE that even now many private town buses are operating with violations.

However, officers do not take action against the bus operators by making field visits. He added that meetings are conducted just for name’s sake and though the public files numerous complaints, they fail to file check reports against the buses. Taking advantage of this, private bus owners operate their buses as usual with the violations.

A RTO official who did not want to be named, told TNIE, “We have given two weeks as per their request. After that, we will conduct a mass drive across the district.”