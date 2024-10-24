Tamil anthem: Governor RN Ravi faces stir on way to convocation

DINDIGUL: Governor RN Ravi participated in the 31st convocation of the Mother Teresa Women’s University in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) cadre staged a protest against the governor who was on his way to the event.

According to a press release, the governor, also the chancellor of the university, presided over the ceremony and delivered the presidential address. He handed over degree certificates to the graduates. As many as 70 persons got doctoral degrees and 16 received gold and silver medals. Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Kala Sethupathi offered the welcome address. Minister for Higher Education Dr Govi Chezhian sent his felicitations for the ceremony.

Jawaharlal Nehru University V-C Dr Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was the chief guest. In her convocation address, she said that the guiding principles for students is not about financial success, but about contributing to the society with talent and aspirations.

Meanwhile, police said that DVK cadres protested against the governor claiming that the top representative of the union government was continuously acting against the interests of Tamil people. Cadres and local organisers raised slogans and mentioned that the governor wants to change the state’s anthem. They alleged that the governor is refusing to utter the names Periyar, Anna, Ambedkar and Kamarajar. A case was registered for unlawful assembly.