A week after heavy showers, Madurai fights to stay afloat

MADURAI: After heavy rain brought parts of Madurai down to its knees and inundated the streets, the city corporation and the water resources department have been taking measures to drain the stagnant water.

With Madurai receiving sporadic rains over a few days, heavy water stagnation hit parts of Sellur, Anaiyur and Koodal Nagar.

“Waterlogging has been prevalent since last week. However, after the heavy downpour on Wednesday, a large volume of water overflowed from the canal and the open drains, causing sewage to mix with the water and leading to stagnation. If the corporation fails to address the issues, we will stage a protest,” said Prasanna, a resident of Gandhipuram Ward 46.

Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar told TNIE, “Water is being diverted through canals into Kosakulam and to Vandiyur Tank. In some areas, the reverse flow of water from Kosakulam has caused stagnation issues. However, we are addressing these issues.”