Aerial show ‘Rozeo’ to enchant Pondy on October 26

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry is set to host the breathtaking aerial performance ‘Rozeo’ by the acclaimed French company Gratte Ciel on October 26 at Beach Road. The mesmerising show has come to the town after captivating audiences at the opening of the Paris Olympics.

Presented by the French Institute in India in collaboration with the Alliance Française, Rozeo has already enthralled audiences in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Rozeo, known for its ethereal dance and acrobatic performances, features three performers perched atop 6-meter-tall metal poles, gently swaying and oscillating as they interact with the sky and the surrounding environment. The performers, evocative of shepherdesses, witches, or priestesses, move in harmony with the natural elements, creating a dreamlike atmosphere of calm and contemplation.

The show is accompanied by live music, with whispered, murmured, and whistled sounds that evolve alongside the performance. A musician, improvising between electronic and field recordings, creates a haunting soundscape that enhances the otherworldly nature of the show. The performance invites the audience to take a ‘wide-angle’ look, to slow down, and to immerse themselves in the moment as the performers sway like reeds in the wind.

Rozeo, created by Stéphane Girard and Camille Beaumier, with compositions by Pauline Frémeau and costumes by Anne Jonathan, is designed as a living installation that celebrates the connection between art and nature. The delicate, poetic movements of the performers evoke the reed beds of the Camargue, the region from which the company originates, while the indigo costumes reflect the universality of the colour found around the world.

The 40-minute performance by French artists Danille, Claire and Camille will also include additional aerial acrobatics presented by Kshatriya Mallakhamb and Gymnastics Academy, offering a perfect complement to Rozeo’s serene choreography.