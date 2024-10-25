Police to beef up security in Pondy ahead of Deepavali

PUDUCHERRY: In preparation for the upcoming Deepavali festival, Puducherry police will heighten security and traffic management measures, including drone and CCTV surveillance, said Home Minister A Namassivayam.

The decision follows a high-level consultation with police officials. Namassivayam highlighted that Puducherry Police have been directed to step up vigilance in crowded public areas, with an additional 200 traffic police officers deployed to regulate traffic ahead of the festival rush. Further, more constables will be assigned to law enforcement and night patrol duties to ensure public safety.

The minister also commended the police for their effective control of law and order in the Union Territory, stating that lawbreakers, particularly those involved in serious crimes like murder, are being punished strictly. The meeting also discussed the ongoing recruitment to fill vacant posts and promotions within the police force, a step toward strengthening law enforcement capabilities in the region.

Meantime Traffic Police had convened a meeting with local traders, urging them to park their vehicles at the Old Jail Complex instead of occupying roadside spaces and cooperate with the traffic police, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)- Traffic Praveen Kumar Tripathy. This measure aims to free up parking spots for shoppers, as most of the shopkeepers and their staff have been monopolizing these spaces, leading to a lack of parking space for shoppers and congestion on the roads.

Tripathy further advised traders to install CCTV cameras facing the road and to assign volunteers outside their shops to assist with traffic flow. The traders have requested that authorities allow parking on both sides of the roads during the Deepavali season, a proposal that is currently under consideration. In the meantime, foot patrols by the Traffic Police will be conducted on key streets to ensure smooth movement and make public announcements to keep the roads clear.

Additionally, traders were encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or objects as part of a collective effort to ensure a safe festive environment. The traffic police have roped in the services of NSS volunteers for traffic regulation duties .