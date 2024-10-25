Preparation for TVK conference almost complete; party expects 2 lakh people

VILLUPURAM: Preparations for the first-ever state conference of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are nearing completion. On Thursday, officials from the police, public works and electricity departments conducted an inspection at the venue on V Salai near Vikravandi, where the event has been scheduled for Sunday.

Preparatory work, including land levelling and the construction of a temporary road commenced after a ‘bhoomi puja’ on October 4.

According to sources, the event will take place on 85 acres with space allocated for the main event and parking separately. “A stage measuring 170 ft in length and 65 ft in breadth is almost ready. We are expecting nearly two lakh people,” a source said. Behind the stage, large cut-outs of Vijay, former chief minister K Kamaraj, Periyar EV Ramasamy and BR Ambedkar have been erected. Some areas have been left empty, and sources hint at the possible placing of cut-outs of a Dravidian leader to avoid controversy. Images of Thamizhannai, freedom fighters Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal, and historical figures from the Chola, Chera, and Pandya dynasties will also be on display.

The foundation for a 100-ft flagpole, where actor Vijay is set to hoist the party flag, has been laid. Sources indicated that the party has leased the land surrounding the flagpole for 10 years.

Cuddalore SP R Rajaram led the police inspection, reviewing safety measures and the route to be used by Vijay to enter and exit the venue. To avoid disruptions, public access to the venue has been restricted, and journalists are allowed entry only after verification, stopping a few meters ahead of the the site.