Rainwater inundation causes heavy traffic snarls in Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: Severe inundation on the national highway in Ambur every time it heavily rains, results in hours of traffic snarls in the area. On Wednesday too, there was a traffic jam for two hours following a steady downpour in the evening. Residents cite the sewage canals and stormwater drains which are blocked due to reasons including encroachments, as the reason. The ongoing flyover construction at Ambur is also cited as a contributing factor.
Residents told TNIE that the sewage canals have not been functioning properly for decades, leading to a situation where roadside sewage water mixes with rainwater, causing significant problems for people. They also added that the storm water drains along the national highway have not been desilted properly.
S Anbu, a former councillor of Sannankuppam, said that the Vannanthurai canal in the area, which is approximately 3 kilometres long and 170 feet wide, passes through Ambur and drains into the Palar River.
“It has been encroached upon by houses, which prevents the flow of sewage water during heavy rains. Additionally, the sewage canal passing through Ambur railway station area also gets blocked. We have filed multiple petitions and held protests. But remains unsolved for the past 20 years,” he said.
Arun Kumar, a long-time resident of the area said, “There are about 30,000 residents living in Reddy Thoppu, Bethlehem, and the hill villages of Nayakaneri and Pannkaneri. The only way to reach these areas from the highway is through the railway culverts.
However, when there is heavy rain, at least half of the culvert gets filled with rainwater, and the sewage from the residential areas overflows, mixing with the rainwater. When this happens people living in the neighbourhoods have no option other than crossing the railway track to reach the town, which is highly risky.”
Kumar noted that there has been a demand for a railway overbridge to access these neighbourhoods for 40 years. Despite multiple requests, he said, no action has been taken.
In response to the concerns, Collector K Tharpagaraj told TNIE that he has sent a team for inspection to assess what can be done to address the issue. “Once they provide a report, appropriate action will be taken.”
Vaniyambadi RDO said that a special committee involving the Water Resources Department, Highways, and Railways was formed to inspect the Vannanthurai Canal in Sannankuppam.
“Following the survey, we found 47 houses, three temples, and a portion of a private school encroaching on the canal. The revenue department is working to identify alternate land to relocate the affected residents. We are making efforts to secure this land as soon as possible. Once we do, the residents will be relocated, and the issue will be resolved.”
Regarding the demand for a railway overbridge in Ambur, the officials said that a proposal for construction exists but is pending approvals from the forest department.
On the drainage issues at the railway station area, Ambur MLA AC Vilvanathan said that a drainage project to channel sewage water from Reddy Thoppu and Bethlehem is ongoing at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.
“The work to construct a drain which is about 1 meter wide and 5ft depth started about a month ago and 80% of the work is complete. However, it has stopped due to the rain and it will be finished soon,” Vilvanathan said.