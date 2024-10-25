Rainwater inundation causes heavy traffic snarls in Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: Severe inundation on the national highway in Ambur every time it heavily rains, results in hours of traffic snarls in the area. On Wednesday too, there was a traffic jam for two hours following a steady downpour in the evening. Residents cite the sewage canals and stormwater drains which are blocked due to reasons including encroachments, as the reason. The ongoing flyover construction at Ambur is also cited as a contributing factor.

Residents told TNIE that the sewage canals have not been functioning properly for decades, leading to a situation where roadside sewage water mixes with rainwater, causing significant problems for people. They also added that the storm water drains along the national highway have not been desilted properly.

S Anbu, a former councillor of Sannankuppam, said that the Vannanthurai canal in the area, which is approximately 3 kilometres long and 170 feet wide, passes through Ambur and drains into the Palar River.

“It has been encroached upon by houses, which prevents the flow of sewage water during heavy rains. Additionally, the sewage canal passing through Ambur railway station area also gets blocked. We have filed multiple petitions and held protests. But remains unsolved for the past 20 years,” he said.

Arun Kumar, a long-time resident of the area said, “There are about 30,000 residents living in Reddy Thoppu, Bethlehem, and the hill villages of Nayakaneri and Pannkaneri. The only way to reach these areas from the highway is through the railway culverts.