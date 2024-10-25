Yatri Nivas project in limbo, Srirangam residents want CM Stalin to step in

TIRUCHY: Residents of Srirangam demanded the intervention of the chief minister to facilitate the construction of a Yatri Nivas at the temple town on a five-acre Tiruchy corporation land given to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR & CE) in 2013.

The project is in a limbo as the HR&CE department is yet to give any clarification to the civic body on whether it would give either alternative land in Srirangam or its equivalent value to the Tiruchy corporation.

Although officials expressed confidence that the matter has not reached a dead-end, Srirangam residents expressed their annoyance on the long-pending issue. Sources said last year alone the local body sent about five reminders to the HR&CE department on demanding alternative land from their side.

The issue again came up for discussion in the council meeting held in August. The mayor said at the meeting that the corporation sent a request to the HR&CE department in August itself demanding it to either provide alternative land or compensation for the land taken from it.

"We have not received any response even for the letter we sent in August. Therefore, we would either again send a reminder or consider other options, including raising the matter with the state government," a senior corporation official said.

Meanwhile, several residents in Srirangam requested the CM's intervention in the matter. "The absence of multi-level parking facilities in Srirangam is causing inconvenience to residents as well as pilgrims. As the matter has been pending for long, the CM should intervene," said KT Ramanathan, a resident.

Nandini Kumar, an elderly resident, said, "What is the point in sending multiple reminders if you are not getting any response? As the municipal administration and HR&CE departments are unable to reach at a consensus, the CM has to intervene.

He should direct the HR&CE department to give alternative land to the corporation, and the latter should start the work for setting up parking space on that property. We request the CM to sort out this issue which is affecting thousands of pilgrims reaching Srirangam."