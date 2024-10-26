5,500m of stolen copper wire recovered from scrap dealer in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Bringing cheer to farmers who have been for long been troubled by series of copper wire theft, the Coimbatore rural police for the first time managed to recover stolen wire from scrap dealers. Over 20 farmers in Periyanaickenpalayam who lost copper wire from their irrigation pumps recently.

According to officials from the Coimbatore Rural Police, four persons were arrested by Periyanaickenpalayam police last week in connection with wire theft.

Investigation suspects revealed that they had sold the stolen copper wire to a scrap dealer. Following that the police detained the dealer and recovered 5,500 metres of stolen wire.

G Ranganathan, treasurer of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam said, “On Friday, the affected farmers were informed by Periyanaickenpalayam Police that they will be given the recovered wire on Saturday. They have asked farmers to come to the police station to collect the stolen wire.”

“Following the series of wire theft over the last four years, we had been urging the police to investigate with scrap dealers who use to purchase stolen copper wire from thieves. This is the first time, the police recovered the stolen copper wire and will be returning to the affected farmers. We are grateful to the police for recovering the wire.”