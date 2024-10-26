‘Astrology’ will come true, AIADMK will form government in ’26: Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: Replying to CM’s taunt calling him an astrologer, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said his prophecy will come true and AIADMK will form the government in 2026.

Speaking at the party’s union level executive members meeting in Edappadi, the former CM said, “As long as there is AIADMK, DMK’s formula will not work. AIADMK will end family rule in 2026.”

“Stalin says I don’t have leadership quality. Only because I have leadership quality, we ran the government for four years and two months. AIADMK will form a strong alliance. We will announce it soon,” he said.

Reiterating that there is a rift in the DMK alliance, Palaniswami said the allies, who did not criticise the DMK government in the past 41 months, have now started criticising it. This clearly shows there is a rift in the alliance, he said.

Comparing vote percentage, he said AIADMK got 1% more votes in 2024 than in 2019 LS election.

“DMK’s vote-share reduced by 1% in the 2024 election. The popularity of AIADMK has increased. We got more votes without the support of allies. It shows DMK’s influence has waned. DMK did not face the election relying on its track-record. They face elections only by trusting alliance partners,” he said.