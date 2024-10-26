Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin blames faulty mike in new TN anthem row

CHENNAI: Even as the controversy over skipping the lines with the word ‘Dravida’ in Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu in the presence of Governor RN Ravi is yet to die down, yet another incident of rendering the invocation with allegedly incorrect words took place in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the secretariat during a government function on Friday. However, Udhayanidhi said some words were inaudible due to a faulty mike and that the invocation was rendered again correctly.

Addressing reporters after the event, Udhayanidhi said, “The invocation was not rendered wrongly. It was a technical fault since the mike did not work properly. In two or three junctures, the voice of the singers was not audible. So, the invocation was recited again and after that, the national anthem was also rendered.”

However, opposition parties, including the BJP, PMK and AMMK, took exception to this and criticised CM MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi.

Recalling last week’s incident involving Ravi, BJP state convener H Raja said the CM at that time demanded that the governor be recalled. “But within a week, the invocation was rendered wrong in the presence of Udhayanidhi Stalin. Will the CM sack him (Deputy CM) from the council of ministers for this,” Raja asked.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, alleged that the state anthem was rendered wrong twice in the presence of Udhayanidhi. Stating that both last week’s incident and this took place due to human errors, he said the Tamil Development department should select employees in the central and state governments and train them in reciting the anthem properly. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the CM made racist remarks against the governor recently when the anthem was rendered without a few lines. “What would be the CM’s reaction to what had happened today at the secretariat,” he asked.

On the occasion, Udhayanidhi presented certificates to 19 people who had completed PG in public policy and management. He said this programme has been implemented since 2022 and `6.5 crore is being allocated every year for this. This programme would be implemented for two more years.