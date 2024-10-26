Kottarai dam in TN brimming again but residents fret over delay in inaugurating it

PERAMBALUR: Mentioning the dam across River Marudaiyaru in Kottarai of the district having reached full capacity following the rains that lashed the region over the past few days, farmers and other locals want all pending works completed and the reservoir put to operation at the earliest.

While the construction of the dam commenced in 2016 at a cost of `149.4 crore, only about 95% of the work has been completed so far. Works like construction of a branch irrigation canal are holding up the completion of the dam, sources said.

Meanwhile, the dam reached its full capacity several times over the past three years due to heavy rainfall, with the latest instance being last week. We, however, are yet to benefit from it as the dam is yet to be thrown open, the public said, demanding the government for immediate action in this regard. A Muralidharan, a local, said,

"Even before its completion, cracks have emerged in the dam and the irrigation canals remain without maintenance. Seemai karuvelam has occupied several stretches of the dam. Officials could have removed it during summer but they did not do so, despite us submitting petitions."

Mentioning the dam having held water for past few years, Muralidharan said, “We, however, are not benefitting from it. The purpose of the dam is yet to be fulfilled. When this project will be completed is a big question.” Meanwhile, P Guruchandran of Adhanur said,

"During the rainy season, farmers struggle to access their lands in Kottarai, Adhanur and Kurumbapalayam adjacent to the dam. Roads should hence be laid at the spots immediately." The dam should also be declared a tourist spot and adequate facilities, including a park, should be provided, he added.

When enquired, a senior Public Works Department (PWD) official in Perambalur told TNIE, "Minor works like the construction of a branch irrigation canal are to undertaken. As the works are nearing completion, the dam will be inaugurated soon."