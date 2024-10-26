Madurai-Thoothukudi broad gauge line works under review as land acquisition progresses

MADURAI: The works of the Madurai-Thoothukudi broad gauge (BG) line (via Arupukottai) and the Melmarudur-Tiruparankundram project are being kept under review, said Southern Railway assistant public information officer (PIO) J Kumarasubramanian in an RTI reply sought by one Dayanand Krishnan, seeking information regarding the BG line work.

In the RTI response, the PIO said that the Madurai-Thoothukudi new BG line via Arupukottai is 143.5 km in length. Of this, works on the Milavittan-Melmarudur, which is an 18 km stretch, was completed and authorised by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) on March 8, 2022. In the case of the remaining stretch from Melmarudur to Tiruparankundram (Madurai), land acquisition works are under way and the project is kept under review, the reply said.

Following the RTI reply, TNIE spoke to railway officials to clarify whether they received any communication to freeze the project. As of now, we have not received any communication from the Railway Board in this regard, and as usual, the department concerned is undertaking land acquisition works to implement the project, an official said on conditions of anonymity.

Speaking to TNIE, Dakshin Railway Employees Union Zonal Joint Secretary R Sankara Narayanan said that there was no possibility of freezing the project as the Milavittan-Melmarudur stretch has already been completed.

"After TNIE pointed out a delay in land acquisition on February 2, 2023, the Tamil Nadu Government passed a G.O. for land acquisition. At present, the Madurai Division of the Southern Railway has completed land acquisition. However, the central government has allotted only `100 crore for the project, and it is not enough to offer compensation for the land owners owing to the rise in the guideline value of land," he said.