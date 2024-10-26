Medico attacked by KMC seniors in suspected ragging

CHENNAI: In an alleged case of ragging, a third-year MBBS student of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) was attacked inside the hostel by at least two of his seniors with a liquor bottle on Thursday night. The injured student has been admitted to the KMC Hospital. The dean of the medical college has formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry.

According to the students, on Thursday night, two house surgeons, Diyanesh and Kavin, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly hit the junior with a beer bottle. A few students said the duo had committed similar offences earlier as well. However, no action was taken as one of them is the son of an assistant commissioner of police.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor denied the allegation and said it was not a case of ragging but a clash between two student groups. He acknowledged the complaints against the duo, but said he was unaware of the actions taken on them.

A police source said the victim’s father lodged a complaint on Friday morning. However, since the incident took place inside the college hostel, a report from the internal committee is needed to take further action, the source said. The victim’s statement has also been officially recorded by the police. An FIR is yet to be registered.