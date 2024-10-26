Poster listing bribes to get certificates from Kombankulam VAO office in TN goes viral, plaint filed

THOOTHUKUDI: After a poster listing out varied rates of bribe one should pay for procuring documents and certificates from a VAO office in Sathankulam started making rounds on social media, a police complaint has been filed seeking action against the culprits. The village administrative officer of Kombankukam, Sakthi Kani, lodged the complaint with the Sathankulam police on Friday, after the poster was spotted on the walls of the VAO office.

According to sources, the posters, which were pasted by an unidentified person, stated that community, revenue and nativity certificates can be obtained from the office, within 15 days of application, by paying a bribe of Rs 200 each. Whereas, one will have to pay Rs 300 for death certificate, Rs 500 for legal heir certificate, Rs 1,000 adangal, Rs 4,000 for combined patta, Rs 8,000 for patta, and Rs 10,000 for Natham vacant land. The poster also included the VAO's mobile number, and stated that Google Pay payments were also accepted.

After the poster went viral on social media, VAO Sakthi Kani lodged a complaint seeking action, as she has been receiving anonymous calls making insulting and mocking remarks against her. While the Sathankulam police are yet to register an FIR, preliminary investigation is under way, sources said.

Meanwhile, police sources said that an advocate, who had recently approached the VAO for procuring a legal heir certificate for his neighbour, allegedly pasted the poster. It is learnt that the VAO had asked the advocate to bring the petitioner along to the office, and said the application could be passed only after due field verification. Irked over this, he might have pasted the poster to defame the VAO, sources added.