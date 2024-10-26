Rain lashes Madurai city; 9.8 cm rain recorded

MADURAI: Heavy rain lashed Madurai for more than three hours on Friday inundating several parts of the city. According to MP S Venkatesan, around 9.8 cm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.

According to sources, the rainfall began in the afternoon, halting commutation and disturbing normal life. Following the flooding, traffic snarls were reported in Goripalayam, Simmakkal, Nelpettai, Keelavasal, Yanaikkal Bridge and other places.

The rain also adversely affected Diwali sales in Meenakshi Amman Temple region and others. In some localities, rain water entered houses as well.

Meanwhile, District Collector MS Sangeetha, along with MP Venkatesan, inspected rain-hit areas and took measures to expedite efforts to drain the stagnant rainwater, with the help of corporation, police and fire and rescue services, sources added.