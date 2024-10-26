Rain takes fizz off beer sale in Tamil Nadu, Diwali may bring back ‘happy hours’

CHENNAI: Beer sales in Tamil Nadu, except in districts of Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, has seen a decline of nearly 10% in October when compared to last year. While sales dipped across most parts of the state, the three districts alone reported an increase of 9.41%, 7.42%, and 4.59% respectively.

The dip is being attributed to the onset of the northeast monsoon, which has impacted consumption patterns. However, officials expect a surge in sales with the upcoming Deepavali festival.

According to data from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), Nagapattinam recorded the sharpest drop in beer sales with a 29.85% decline, followed by Tiruvarur (26.70%) and Cuddalore (18.75%).

A senior official told TNIE, “Deepavali holidays from Thursday to Sunday are expected to boost sales. Tourist spots across the state will also see an increase in footfall, and we have instructed district managers to ensure that stocks meet the demand.”

Another Tasmac official highlighted improvements in storage capacity at outlets across the state. “A few years ago, many outlets struggled to stock enough liquor as many of them were operating on just 100-150 square feet. However, outlets have now expanded to 500 square feet, allowing us to maintain stock for two weeks,” he said.

To prevent malpractice, a special team has been formed at the district level to monitor the shops. “The teams will conduct frequent inspection and district managers have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to operational timings,” the official added.

As per government orders, all Tasmac outlets will open at 12 pm and close at 10 pm.