Roadkill, diseases threaten wildlife at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: The lush campus of IIT Madras, renowned for its biodiversity, is witnessing a troubling rise in roadkill and disease outbreaks, posing risks to the safety of blackbucks and spotted deer. Within the past two weeks, a blackbuck fawn and a spotted deer fawn died on the campus.

On Thursday, an institute van driven by a contractor hit and killed a spotted deer fawn. “We have taken the driver into custody and imposed a fine of `1 lakh on IIT Madras,” said senior forest officials. Meanwhile, the foresters are trying to capture and treat an injured blackbuck on the campus.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy acknowledged issues affecting wildlife protection within the IIT. “We are having discussions with the institute’s management, which has been very receptive,” Reddy said. He mentioned that an advisory is being prepared to prevent road kills by increasing speed breakers and enforcing speed limits. Despite a speed limit of 20 km/hr being set on campus, violations continue to occur, resulting in wildlife casualties.

The blackbuck, which enjoys the highest level of protection under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, is particularly vulnerable during the current breeding season.

Adding to the challenges, a tuberculosis (TB) outbreak has been detected among the free-ranging spotted deer on the campus. A full carcass sent for laboratory analysis tested positive for TB. “We are planning rapid tests among the population to understand the extent of the spread,” Reddy said. He also stressed the need to strengthen the boundary wall between the institute and Guindy National Park (GNP) to prevent the disease from spreading.

In response, Chennai Wildlife Warden Manish Meena revealed plans to upgrade the veterinary unit at Guindy National Park. “We plan to have three veterinarians and a support staff along with a few quarantine enclosures to cater to the needs of GNP animals and those from adjacent IIT Madras,” he said.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti has been proactive in addressing the issue. He imposed the 20 km/hr speed limit, dubbing incidents of road kills “unacceptable”. But, enforcement remains a challenge, with vehicles continuing to breach speed limits and endanger wildlife.