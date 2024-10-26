Thevar’s gold armour taken to Ramnad for ‘guru pooja’

MADURAI: AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Seenivasan received the gold armour of Muthuramalinga Thevar from a private bank on Friday and it was sent to Thevar memorial hall in Ramanathapuram with police security to be placed on the leader’s statue at Pasumpon on the occasion of ‘guru pooja’.

While talking to reporters who asked him about AIADMK’s alliance for the 2026 Assembly election, Seenivasan said it would be decided close to the poll. Talking about former party leaders, he stressed there is no connection between TTV Dhinakaran and the AIADMK, and that the former does not have any right to comment on party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Seenivasan also expressed confidence that the AIADMK would form government in 2026.

When asked about Chief Minister MK Stalin’s comment of ‘let us wait and watch’ on actor Vijay’s conference, Seenivasan said, “Stalin is a great astrologer. The DMK-led alliance will crumble at the slightest of issues between the parties.”