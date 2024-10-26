Tiruchy corporation council approves naming bus terminus in Panjappur after Karunanidhi

TIRUCHY: A resolution to name the under-construction integrated bus terminus (IBT) at Panjappur after former chief minister M Karunanidhi and the nearby truck terminal after ex-CM CN Annadurai was among 90 resolutions adopted by the city corporation council on Friday.

The corporation council meeting for October commenced with Mayor Mu Anbalagan pointing to the rain that lashed the city the previous day.

"The rainfall received on Thursday showed the results of our monsoon management. The proper desilting of 415 km of storm water drains before the monsoon helped us to prevent inundation in many areas. Apart from this, the inspections conducted during and after rain played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of residents. We will continue the efforts, and I appreciate the team for it.”

Then, councillor Malarkodi pointed to the damaged KK Nagar Road. Councillor Suresh Kumar also raised the need for patchwork on roads like Puthur Road that had developed potholes at multiple spots. To this, the mayor replied that the road works will resume once the city gets two or three sunny days.

Pointing to a recent strike by a few sanitation workers, Suresh Kumar together with councillor S Suresh requested the mayor to consider their demand for payment of one month's salary as Deepavali bonus. The mayor, however, turned it down and went on to list out the efforts made by the private firm managing the city's sanitation works.