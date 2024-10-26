Tiruchy corporation council approves naming bus terminus in Panjappur after Karunanidhi

TIRUCHY: A resolution to name the under-construction integrated bus terminus (IBT) at Panjappur after former chief minister M Karunanidhi and the nearby truck terminal after ex-CM CN Annadurai was among 90 resolutions adopted by the city corporation council on Friday.
The corporation council meeting for October commenced with Mayor Mu Anbalagan pointing to the rain that lashed the city the previous day.
"The rainfall received on Thursday showed the results of our monsoon management. The proper desilting of 415 km of storm water drains before the monsoon helped us to prevent inundation in many areas. Apart from this, the inspections conducted during and after rain played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of residents. We will continue the efforts, and I appreciate the team for it.”
Then, councillor Malarkodi pointed to the damaged KK Nagar Road. Councillor Suresh Kumar also raised the need for patchwork on roads like Puthur Road that had developed potholes at multiple spots. To this, the mayor replied that the road works will resume once the city gets two or three sunny days.
Pointing to a recent strike by a few sanitation workers, Suresh Kumar together with councillor S Suresh requested the mayor to consider their demand for payment of one month's salary as Deepavali bonus. The mayor, however, turned it down and went on to list out the efforts made by the private firm managing the city's sanitation works.
"They provide incentives to all the sanitation workers on most months. Recently, a sanitation worker met with an accident, and the firm ensured the person received medical assistance. The worker was unable to work for a few days but the firm still paid the wages. When they are doing such things, it is unfair to make such a demand," Anbalagan said.
Expressing support for his comments, the councillors went on to discuss other civic issues. Councillor Rex said that the street lights in areas like Periyar Nagar are not working properly. Councillor Ambikapathi also raised a similar issue on the Pudukkottai Road in front of the international airport. To this, the mayor said, "There are 3,521 old street lights that need to be replaced. Of these, the corporation replaced about 500; the remaining will be replaced soon."
90 resolutions adopted
Taking up the 90 resolutions tabled during the session, the council discussed the first one that detailed the status of projects undertaken in Panjappur. As per the resolution, the IBT in Panjappur will be known as 'Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus, and the nearby truck terminal, 'Perarignar Anna Truck Terminal'.
The resolution added that the corporation has completed 93% of the works on the IBT and the truck terminal. While welcoming the move, AIADMK councillor Ambikapathi suggested that the corporation also consider naming some crucial buildings after late party leader and former CM MG Ramachandran. Other resolutions, which mostly were on minor civic works, were adopted alongside the first one.