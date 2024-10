Ravikumar allegedly played a key role in arranging carriers from Chennai who would travel to Bangkok and return with the exotic species in their luggage. He looked after the finances and the sales of the smuggled animals through various channels. The sources said there is unassailable evidence that Ravikumar has also been a carrier of these animals or supervised the operations; using money as a lure, he had hired many unemployed people to do the illegal trade, they added.

In February 2022, he was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for illegal possession, transportation and trading of the Indian star tortoise in the Venkatagiri forest range. On April 12, he received 484 red-eared slider turtles and nine African spurred tortoises from Mohammed Mubeen, a traveller from Bangkok. Sources said there was evidence of Ravikumar’s involvement in many other cases of trafficking of marmoset monkeys and some other mammals and reptiles from Thailand to Chennai. In August, the seizure of 22 exotic species at Chennai airport led officials to a house in Kolathur, which he rented and used as a storehouse by Ravikumar.

The authorities suspect that some of the members of his family are also involved in the trade, but no arrest has been made yet.

What is cofeposa?

Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act, 1974

Preventive detention slapped on habitual smugglers

To combat smuggling and conserve foreign exchange

Has to be confirmed by an advisory committee in New Delhi