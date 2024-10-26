TN online gaming authority wraps up survey on addiction

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) has conducted a survey involving 1,60,000 students from schools and colleges and 17,500 teachers to evaluate behavioral changes among youth influenced by online gaming that may lead to addiction.

MC Sarangan, retired IPS officer and member of TNOGA, told TNIE that a report based on the survey findings is being prepared. “The report will be submitted to the state government to help in framing regulations aimed at preventing students from getting addicted online gaming addiction,” he said.

“In this survey, we assessed students’ behavioral patterns related to gaming addiction, their knowledge and usage of online games, modes of play, and the games that most influenced them. Based on these findings, we can formulate regulations, potentially making awareness of online games part of the school curriculum.

As this addiction poses a threat to their future, we recommend incorporating this topic into their studies,” Sarangan explained. Sarangan was in the city to take part in an awareness event titled “Online Gaming Addiction and Its Negative Impact on Students,” organized by TNOGA at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science,

Regarding the survey, Sarangan told TNIE that they collected information on various aspects, including students’ habits, behaviour, parental approach, and the psychological factors stemming from gaming addiction. This survey aims to create a framework for preventing online gaming addiction among students.