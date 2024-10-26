Too much festive crowd? Open toll for free in TN, says NHAI

CHENNAI: Relaxing its strict no-free-passage policy during peak traffic at toll plazas, NHAI has said that toll managers and NH project directors are permitted to take “necessary” actions to ease congestion during Deepavali and other festivals on the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway.

As per the state’s requests, the leftmost lanes at toll plazas have been designated for government and omni buses to manage traffic during peak hours. A few days ago, the state urged the NHAI to exempt toll fee collection during festival season. On October 14, after Pooja holidays, both Athur and Paranur toll plazas were temporarily opened to allow vehicles to pass through without collecting fees.

Meanwhile, the NHAI has been facing severe criticism for the poor maintenance of the Chennai-Tiruchy NH and severe congestion at toll plazas during festival seasons. Motorists travelling from Tambaram to Tindivanam during weekends and extended holidays are forced to spend an additional two to three hours.

The delay is caused by various reasons, including heavy traffic at toll plazas, damaged bridge at Mamandur, potholes on highway, the under-construction road over bridge (ROB) at Singaperumal Koil, and the expansion of two ROBs at Tambaram and Paranur. Nearly 1.2 lakh vehicles use the highway every day.

NHAI regional officer (Chennai) Virender Sambyal said that toll plazas have been instructed to deploy additional marshals to manage congestion during Deepavali. “Waiving the toll fee during festivals won’t be possible.

However, toll managers and project directors have been advised to assess the situation based on traffic volume, pileups, and other factors.” He said efforts are on to add another lane on both sides of the plazas wherever feasible.

“Toll plazas are also allowed to reverse the direction of fee collection lanes to relieve congestion,” he said. The relaying of Mamandur bridge road will proceed once traffic is diverted. “Work on the approach road for the Paranur bridge has been completed for two lanes,” he said.

S Santhosh Kumar, a frequent commuter, said, “The Kilambakkam-Tindivanam stretch remains congested. Toll collection should be suspended for at least two days before and after Deepavali.”