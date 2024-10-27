19th-century Tamil copper plate spotted in New York museum

DINDIGUL: A 19th-century copper plate belonging to the Paraiyar community, with inscriptions mentioning offerings to the Lord Dhandayudhapani Temple in Palani, has been spotted at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York, United States. According to museum staff, the plate was sold to them by a British woman W J Calhouna.

Speaking to TNIE, archaeologist Narayana Moorthy said, “One of my friends had pointed me to this copper plate belonging to the Paraiyar community showcased in a US museum. I looked it up on the museum’s official website, and noted that the plate clearly features Tamil inscriptions. It speaks about the 12 sects of Paraiyars giving offerings to Lord Dhandayudhapani in Palani.”

Moreover, the copper plate also features portraits of Lord Muruga and Goddess Ponkali at the top, below which is inscribed a poetic eulogy of the former deity, Moorthy said.

The plate further praises the Paraiyars, calling them descendants of Thiruvalluvar. With the help of astronomical data mentioned on the plate and some other related archaeological evidence, the date of the copper plate can be fixed as 28.03.1832, the archaeologist said.

“This is an important artefact. I believe the English woman, from whom the museum bought the plate from, got it from her relatives who lived in India during the British rule. Notably, the New York museum displayed the plate stating that the inscription could not be deciphered. However, I ended up deciphering it, and it is an important one. I have reached out to Dalits living in the area to aid in bringing the plate back to India,” he said.

