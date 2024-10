COIMBATORE: Some life experiences often shape our paths in unexpected ways, guiding us towards our true purpose. For V Alexender, this calling emerged in the aftermath of the tsunami that struck Nagapattinam in 2004. Deployed by an NGO to provide computer education in two schools within the affected areas, he worked with children who lost their parents to the killer waves. That was a turning point for him to offer education services to the underprivileged students to make them capable enough to reclaim their place in society.

In September 2024, the 46-year-old man established a ‘STEM ICT’ lab at Sidhapudur Corporation Primary School in the city for the first time in corporation schools. To support his initiative, Appviewx and Experifun funded `5 lakh to establish the lab that was inaugurated by the corporation’s mayor and commissioner on September 16. Alexender, programme manager of Hope Foundation, is working with a big dream of producing corporation school students as scientists in future.

Alexender, a Ramanathapuram native, completed his undergraduation and postgraduation from colleges in Madurai and Tiruchy respectively. Due to his interest in teaching, he went to Chennai and got a job at an NGO and started teaching computer to corporation school students in 2002.With his effort, STEM education is being provided to 100 students under the programme ‘Young Scientist 100’ from Classes 6 to 9 at 15 corporation schools in Coimbatore through a trainer to stimulate their knowledge further in science. These students attend a minimum of two classes and a maximum of three days in a month, for three months.