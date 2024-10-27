An aromatic altruism

Many attendants struggled with finding affordable food, as they spent long hours at the hospital, often far from home. Determined to support them, Rajeev expanded his menu to include a variety of rice dishes, offered daily for lunch and dinner. For lunch he offers variety rice and for dinner, he serves string hoppers (idiyappam) with coconut milk, providing a comforting, nutritious meal for about 300 people each evening. For those with a sweet tooth, Rajeev offers treats as well. Lunch feeds around 500 people, and his efforts have remained unwavering for over a decade.

Over time, friends and well-wishers, inspired by his selflessness, have come forward to support his mission. “In a month, I get at least 10 sponsors,” says Rajeev, noting that many choose to sponsor food on special occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries.

However, sustaining this initiative has not been without challenges. On most days, he funds the meals through earnings from his tea stall and a nearby eatery. Rajeev’s workday is especially challenging on holidays and weekends when the nearby Southern Railway Headquarters office closes, leading to fewer customers and a tighter budget.

There have been days when Rajeev had to buy provisions on credit from shops due to insufficient funds. “I have started this initiative, and I cannot stop it,” he says.

“Many people wait in line long before our food cart arrives. I cannot disappoint them. I cannot tell them, ‘Today, there’s no sponsor, so no food.’ I haven’t stopped, not even for a day, and sometimes I wonder how I manage.” Yet, despite his best efforts, Rajeev admits he isn’t entirely satisfied, as the need often outstrips what he can supply. “Many go empty-handed because the food runs out. It hurts when they leave disappointed,” he adds.

V Smitha, a railway employee, sponsored the day’s food on her daughter’s 15th birthday. “I used to drink tea from his shop and have known him for a few years,” Smitha says. “When I learned about his charity, I wanted to contribute.” She joined Rajeev and a few volunteers, distributing meals to the waiting attendants and families of patients.

For people like S Chitra, an attendant from Arani whose daughter was recently admitted with a cardiac problem, Rajeev’s generosity has been a lifeline. “I don’t know anyone in Chennai, so this porridge is very useful,” she says as she waits in the queue for a meal.

Meals are no cakewalk

