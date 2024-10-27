Break shoe flies off moving train, hits & kills man near Ettivayal in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 69-year-old man was killed after a moving train’s brake shoe hit him on Saturday morning near Ettivayal in Paramakudi.

Train no 06780 Rameswaram-Madurai express departed from Rameswaram at 6.45 am on Saturday, and was crossing Ettivayal in Paramakudi at 7.45 am. A Shanmugasundarm (69), a farmer, was walking near the railway track, while the train was moving.

Sources said that the brake shoe unexpectedly fell and was thrown on his face, which led him to fall down and pass away immediately.

Upon receiving information, the government railway police, Rameswaram arrived at the spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.