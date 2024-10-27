Several houses inundated in Madurai, relief camps set up

MADURAI: Continuous, unprecedented rainfall has left large parts of Madurai submerged, particularly in the eastern and northern sections of the city, with severe waterlogging reported on Friday. Many residents were forced to remain indoors as knee-deep water inundated several low-lying areas, hampering daily life and essential activities. According to the meteorological department, Madurai recorded over 100mm of rainfall within 24 hours from 6 am Friday to 6 am Saturday, with Chittampatti receiving the highest at 108.4mm.

Areas including Madurai North, Tallakulam, Periyapatti, Chittampatti, Kallandhiri, and Idayapatti witnessed intense downpours exceeding 50mm. The overflow of Panagadi and Naganamkulam kanmois further exacerbated flooding in Sellur and Aathikulam, causing water to rush into homes. Several low-lying areas such as Athikulam, BB Kulam, Mullai Nagar, Kadachanenthal, LBT Nagar, Tamukkam, Tallakulam, Goripalayam, and Simakkal were significantly impacted by knee-deep water and widespread power interruptions.

“There were complaints of inundation in as many as 12 locations under Zone 1 and 6 under Zone 2. I was there when it rained heavily on Friday evening in Sellur. Now the water has receded by one foot and we hope it will be drained completely soon,” Madurai Corporation Commissioner C Dinesh Kumar said.

A Tangedco official told The New Indian Express that four electric poles were damaged in Sellur due to strong winds, resulting in power outages for over four hours. “An emergency team was deployed, and power was fully restored in Madurai’s interior areas by Friday night,” the official confirmed.