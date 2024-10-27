Several houses inundated in Madurai, relief camps set up

MADURAI: Continuous, unprecedented rainfall has left large parts of Madurai submerged, particularly in the eastern and northern sections of the city, with severe waterlogging reported on Friday. Many residents were forced to remain indoors as knee-deep water inundated several low-lying areas, hampering daily life and essential activities. According to the meteorological department, Madurai recorded over 100mm of rainfall within 24 hours from 6 am Friday to 6 am Saturday, with Chittampatti receiving the highest at 108.4mm.
Areas including Madurai North, Tallakulam, Periyapatti, Chittampatti, Kallandhiri, and Idayapatti witnessed intense downpours exceeding 50mm. The overflow of Panagadi and Naganamkulam kanmois further exacerbated flooding in Sellur and Aathikulam, causing water to rush into homes. Several low-lying areas such as Athikulam, BB Kulam, Mullai Nagar, Kadachanenthal, LBT Nagar, Tamukkam, Tallakulam, Goripalayam, and Simakkal were significantly impacted by knee-deep water and widespread power interruptions.
“There were complaints of inundation in as many as 12 locations under Zone 1 and 6 under Zone 2. I was there when it rained heavily on Friday evening in Sellur. Now the water has receded by one foot and we hope it will be drained completely soon,” Madurai Corporation Commissioner C Dinesh Kumar said.
A Tangedco official told The New Indian Express that four electric poles were damaged in Sellur due to strong winds, resulting in power outages for over four hours. “An emergency team was deployed, and power was fully restored in Madurai’s interior areas by Friday night,” the official confirmed.
In Kanniyakumari, though rainfall eased by Friday night, light to moderate showers continued into Saturday, averaging 48.54mm in the past 24 hours. The rain partially damaged six houses and fully damaged three others across the district.
A DIPR release later stated that 20 locations in Madurai experienced severe inundation, with water entering 374 homes in areas like Sellur, Vilangudi, and Anaiyur. Relief measures were swiftly enacted, providing shelter for 161 people across five relief camps. Additionally, 74 medical camps and 44 veterinary camps were set up to address immediate health needs.
The CM conducted a virtual review meeting with ministers, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, the Madurai District Collector, and the Corporation Commissioner to coordinate relief efforts. Anticipating further rain, officials have identified 102 additional relief camps and prepared 286 earth-moving machines, 506 trucks, 65 tree cutters, 94 generators, and five boats, which are on standby to assist in ongoing and future relief operations.
PMK, AMMK criticise TN’s rain-preparedness
Chennai: The PMK and AMMK have criticised the DMK-led state government for failing to implement precautionary measures to protect Madurai from flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall. The PMK urged the government to allocate adequate funds to the Madurai Municipal Corporation to support relief efforts. In an official statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss accused both the state government and Madurai Corporation of neglecting measures to manage the rain. ENS