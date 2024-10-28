19 CSR, FIRs filed against child marriage in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Various awareness programmes to prevent child marriages in the district have witnessed a surge in Community Service Register (CSR) and First Information Report (FIR) complaints in the last year.

R Sakthi Subashini, District Social Welfare Officer, told TNIE, “Various awareness programmes against child marriage conducted in schools, colleges, industrial sectors, and villages, has started yielding results. Hence, 19 CSR and FIRs have been registered this year up to September.

For instance, if 63 child marriages were reported, 59 were stopped, and four marriages were conducted last year. Following this, four FIRs were also filed. For this year, in nine months, 53 child marriages were reported, out of which 35 were stopped and 18 were conducted. Following which, 19 CSR and FIRs were filed.”

She added, “Apart from the regular social welfare department staff at the block level, District Hub Empowerment of Women (DHEW) staff from the social welfare department also conducted awareness programmes, with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme workers. Usually, awareness will be given among girl students or at all girls schools but for the past few months we have started creating awareness among male students and at all boys schools as well.”

“Nowadays, people have come forward to inform about child marriages. Also, we are asking Anganwadi and government school teachers to inform about any child marriages happening around and have assured them that their details will not be revealed. ” she further said.

Krishnagiri district Child Protection Officer D Saravanan told TNIE, “More CSR and FIRs are being reported which is a sign that even people want to reduce child marriages in the district. District child protection units conduct awareness programmes at village, block, and district levels. Capacity-building programmes were given to police, doctors, and local body representatives. A programme will also be conducted for local body representatives after Deepavali.”

He added, “An ADSP of crime against women and children wing is also supporting to file child marriage cases.” Officials also added that if people come across any child marriages, they can file complains on women helpline number-181 and child helpline number-1098.