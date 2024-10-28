300 college students roped in to assist police in regulating traffic across Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As many as 300 students from different colleges across Coimbatore city have been roped in to regulate the traffic in the city due to the festival season. They will be playing a significant role in regulating the traffic along with the regular police personnel at congested places in the city.

As the Diwali festival approaches, the number of visitors to major commercial areas in the city has increased. Locations such as Crosscut Road, 100 Feet Road in Gandhipuram, Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street, Oppanakkara Street in Townhall, and RS Puram are busy throughout the day leading to traffic snarls and congestion across the city. In response to this situation, the Coimbatore City Police have been working tirelessly to manage and regulate traffic.

“Through the Uyir - an NGO that works for road safety, the students from 16 different colleges are brought for the traffic regulations. They will regulate the traffic and assist pedestrians crossing along with the police. They will be honoured by the city police commissioner after Deepavali,” said a senior police officer.