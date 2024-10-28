Locals demand bridge over Upparu river in Tamil Nadu as funerals get risky

TIRUCHY: Over 200 families in Nehru Nagar village under Marudur panchayat of Lalgudi union have to risk their lives to attend funerals in the cemetery across the Upparu river which flows with dangerous floodwaters during monsoons.

Accessing this cemetery has long been a challenge in the absence of a river bridge. This issue gained attention when a video got viral on social media where a family was seen wading through the river with a body which was later identified as that of Arunachalam, 98, who passed away on Saturday.

"Due to the high water level of the river, we had to carry the body through neck-deep water to reach the cemetery, risking ourselves to perform the final rites," said M Ananthraj, a ward member and a resident. He lamented that, "Despite numerous appeals to local authorities for a bridge across the river, the requests have remained unfulfilled, leaving us to brave the waters." Another resident, S Kalviselvam, said frequent floods during the monsoon also prevents them from accessing basic facilities.

"During monsoon water level rises. On Saturday we tied the body with rope and carried it across the river. As the old man's son was not well he had to take a detour of 8 km to reach the funeral ground," Kalviselvam explained. He also added, "We have been pleading for a bridge across the Upparu river for years, but to no avail.

A 2019 panchayat resolution and appeals to elected representatives have fallen on deaf ears. If a bridge is constructed people can easily access the primary health centre at Pudhuruttamamur, higher secondary school in Purathakudi and veterinary hospital at Magilambadi."

J Dhinesh, panchayat president, reiterated their demand for an immediate construction of a bridge to ensure safe passage to the cemetery, "It's a disgrace for us as even after a proposal was given for construction no work has started yet." When contacted, a revenue official in Lalgudi union said "We have taken note of the issue. Upparu is unpredictable. We have asked the people to refrain from carrying bodies and instructed them to inform the local officials for an alternative."