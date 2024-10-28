New modus operandi for evasion: Hide gold in ‘plane’ sight

CHENNAI: To evade customs scrutiny at the international airport terminals, gold smuggling syndicates have devised a new modus operandi where they manage to hide gold in between the seat cushion and its frame inside an aircraft during its international trip and retrieve it during its domestic trip. Using this modus, carriers exit with the gold through domestic terminals, where the presence of customs officials is not commonplace.

A few days ago, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Mumbai discovered the technique. Sources said that Chennai customs officials have also busted a few rackets using similar modus operandi at the city airport, based on specific intelligence.

Sources said the gold smuggling syndicates conduct a detailed study of the airline’s schedule to devise such a plan. For instance, a carrier will board the Singapore-Bengaluru flight with the foreign-origin gold and conceal it in between the cushion and metal frame of a particular seat, say 37F. Generally, they choose tail-end seats that often have no middle seats, say sources.