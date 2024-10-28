No water flooding inside GRH Madurai, thanks to timely blockage removal works by PWD

MADURAI: While the entire Madurai city, including residential settlements, was inundated in rainwater on Friday, no flooding was reported inside the Government Rajaji Hospital (Madurai), the second largest hospital in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the Public Works Department's (PWD) timely intervention to clear pipeline blockages.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from the PWD (Building), Madurai division, said as the drainage pipelines and UGD system of the facility were old and weak, desilting works were carried out in several vital points following heavy rain in early October.

"After heavy rain lashed the city on October 12, severe waterlogging was experienced in many areas, and water entered the waiting rooms, patient attenders' rooms, and other facilities. Hence, desilting works were carried out with the help of Madurai City Corporation, and around 10 loads of silt and mud was removed. Each load of the slit/mud accounts to about 10,000 litres (one truck)," the official said.

Expressing satisfaction over the PWD works yielding results, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Dean Dr L Arul Sundareshkumar said, "After the heavy rain on Friday night, I was worried about flooding inside the wards and other parts of the hospital.

But, after inspection, I was relieved as no flooding was reported in the premises, thanks to the timely works undertaken," he said, urging the public and attenders to support the cause, and refrain from throwing away garbage in the toilets and latrines of the GRH.