Off the cuff: Saree next on agenda

At Tirupattur’s Udayendiram Town Panchayat council meeting on September 27, all the elements for a fiery political drama were in place. Councillors argued passionately over pressing issues of their town like encroachments and irregular tax collections. Voices rose, tempers flared, and the atmosphere crackled with tension.

Right in the thick of it, however, DMK’s Ward 6 councillor, Sandhya, found herself engaged in a rather different debate: which saree to buy next. Caught mid-scroll, Sandhya’s shopping spree was promptly documented by alert media cameras. The contrast was deliciously ironic—a council session turned into an impromptu online shopping experience. Perhaps she was just seeking a little retail therapy to get through the endless discussions? One way or another, her wardrobe may be the real winner here.

Impromptu meet

Sellur’s flood-hit streets became the stage for an unexpected political tete-a-tete on Saturday. Minister P Moorthy, flanked by officials, was wading through the watery mess when former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju made a surprise appearance, turning the inspection into a reunion special.

With the crowd watching, the two politicos swapped flood management tips, avoiding political jabs. Raju nostalgically recalled the 1993 floods, slyly blaming DMK’s channel neglect for today’s mess. Moorthy, ever diplomatic, assured his “brother” that water would recede by evening. With handshakes and smiles, they parted—Moorthy to drain the streets, and Raju to soak up the attention.

Thalapathy darshanam

The scene at the venue could’ve been mistaken for a survival challenge. Thousands had flocked in to catch a glimpse of actor Vijay, squeezing into every available inch. Fans had been waiting since midnight, clinging to the hope of seeing their hero (and, in some cases, clinging to each other just to stay upright). Amid the fan frenzy, a longtime devotee of Vijay, crammed in so tightly he looked ready to fuse with the crowd, told a reporter, “We’d give our lives for Vijay… but staying alive long enough to actually see him today? Now, that’s the challenge.” As the hours dragged on, fans were no longer just dedicated; they were determined to make it through the day without fainting. Seeing Vijay might’ve been their goal, but at that point, simply staying conscious was victory enough. After all, fandom is serious business, but so is breathing.