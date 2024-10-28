Palkova, karasev and the culinary basket of Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: What is a Tamil household without some sweet and some kaaram, flavours that are the crux of a traditional palate. Since the pre-independence era, Srivilliputhur’s palkova and Sattur karasev has been a staple, particularly during festive seasons, enriching not just people’s taste buds but also the lives of the manufacturers and their employees. Come Deepavali, these traditional snacks from the region are back in the goodies basket of the public and corporates.
Though outlets selling western delicacies have increased in recent years, traditional snack varieties continue to draw people from all generations. A Shanmuganathan (31) is the fourth-generation owner of MS Shanmuganadar Mittai Kadai, the oldest Sattur karasev manufacturer, whose ancestors are believed to have created the recipe.
Shanmuganathan said, “Apart from the public, event planners and corporates are showing an interest in offering traditional snack options.”
The snack manufacturer said, “The distinct taste of Sattur karasev is because of the manual preparation and usage of garlic and samba vathal (dried red chilli), sourced from Kodaikanal Hills and Sattur respectively.”
The karasev business has not just helped manufacturers and employees, but also samba vathal and garlic farmers in Kodaikanal.
“Similarly, the popularity of the GI-tagged Srivilliputhur palkova is due to the cooking method and milk quality, which depends on cows’ fodder and the rich grazing habits in Srivilliputhur," manufacturers said.
Speaking to TNIE, Manager of the Srivilliputhur Milk Producers Cooperative Society C Sivanan said that nearly 4,000 people in the region depend on the industry for livelihood.
"With over 50 godowns, the society alone manufactures 130-150 kg of palkova daily. With the onset of Deepavali, production has increased to 200-250 kg daily," he said. Notably, based on milk supply, 50% of the society's profits throughout the year will be shared with dairy farmers during Deepavali.
G ‘Laddu’ Karuppasamy (54), the owner of Sattur Snacks, said that his father Ganesan initially owned a tea stall. By the late 1980s, Karuppasamy was manufacturing and selling laddus. Subsequently, he was suggested by a leading karasev manufacturer in the region to delve into the business due to its rising demand. "Initially, we started production in a small room with four to five people. Over the years, our business expanded and presently, we have five outlets with nearly 70 employees," he said.
Many of the prominent decades-old karasev manufacturers in Sattur have several outlets, generating employment for hundreds. With the onset of Deepavali, manufacturers claim that production has doubled and contract-based workers are employed for packaging.
B Rajendran (37) of Chinnakollapatti said twenty years ago, he was employed as a helper for a meagre salary in a grocery store. He learnt about an opening as a salesperson at a karasev manufacturing unit in Sattur and joined there. Currently, Rajendran is one of the supervisors in the unit, earning `23,000.
Rajendran said, "If not for the industry, it would not have been possible for me to attain financial stability in a rural region like Sattur."
Meanwhile, the deputy general manager of a Chennai-based private marine services company said they have placed an order of 250 ilogrammes of Sattur karasev to gift 500 employees for Deepavali.