Palkova, karasev and the culinary basket of Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: What is a Tamil household without some sweet and some kaaram, flavours that are the crux of a traditional palate. Since the pre-independence era, Srivilliputhur’s palkova and Sattur karasev has been a staple, particularly during festive seasons, enriching not just people’s taste buds but also the lives of the manufacturers and their employees. Come Deepavali, these traditional snacks from the region are back in the goodies basket of the public and corporates.

Though outlets selling western delicacies have increased in recent years, traditional snack varieties continue to draw people from all generations. A Shanmuganathan (31) is the fourth-generation owner of MS Shanmuganadar Mittai Kadai, the oldest Sattur karasev manufacturer, whose ancestors are believed to have created the recipe.

Shanmuganathan said, “Apart from the public, event planners and corporates are showing an interest in offering traditional snack options.”

The snack manufacturer said, “The distinct taste of Sattur karasev is because of the manual preparation and usage of garlic and samba vathal (dried red chilli), sourced from Kodaikanal Hills and Sattur respectively.”

The karasev business has not just helped manufacturers and employees, but also samba vathal and garlic farmers in Kodaikanal.

“Similarly, the popularity of the GI-tagged Srivilliputhur palkova is due to the cooking method and milk quality, which depends on cows’ fodder and the rich grazing habits in Srivilliputhur," manufacturers said.