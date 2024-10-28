Sea of people on Chennai streets, but Deepavali sales see slump

CHENNAI: Shimmering fabrics, earthen lamps and an assortment of crackers have drawn in eager customers to streets in the city, for Deepavali shopping. However, retailers are concerned over lagging sales with customers slamming the spike in price of festive items.

Despite being the last Sunday before Deepavali, Sowcarpet, one of the popular spots for shopping in the city, witnessed only a modest crowd until 2 pm, after which the footfall picked up gradually.

“Festive shopping has just started, and this will continue until Pongal,” a shopper told TNIE. “Prices have gone up so much that we cannot afford to buy most items. We used to get two large bags of crackers for `7,500, but now even a single bag costs us around `6,000,” she added.

Likewise, at NSC Bose Road, a cracker retailer explained that due to a drop in production of crackers, prices have increased by 5%-15%.

The restrictions imposed on the raw materials for making crackers have impacted production, the retailer added.

“These factors have driven up costs, leading many consumers to hesitate, which has affected our sales,” he said. Despite this, retailers remain hopeful that sales may pick up in coming days.

Another customer, Shakthi C (39), expressed dissatisfaction with billing practices. “While retailers blame GST for the price hike, they don’t give us proper bills but just scribble lists on paper. I spent Rs 4,850 on crackers for my children, and due to this I won’t be able to afford clothes for myself this year, which is the reality for many families,” he said.