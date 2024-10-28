Sea of people on Chennai streets, but Deepavali sales see slump

CHENNAI: Shimmering fabrics, earthen lamps and an assortment of crackers have drawn in eager customers to streets in the city, for Deepavali shopping. However, retailers are concerned over lagging sales with customers slamming the spike in price of festive items.
Despite being the last Sunday before Deepavali, Sowcarpet, one of the popular spots for shopping in the city, witnessed only a modest crowd until 2 pm, after which the footfall picked up gradually.
“Festive shopping has just started, and this will continue until Pongal,” a shopper told TNIE. “Prices have gone up so much that we cannot afford to buy most items. We used to get two large bags of crackers for `7,500, but now even a single bag costs us around `6,000,” she added.
Likewise, at NSC Bose Road, a cracker retailer explained that due to a drop in production of crackers, prices have increased by 5%-15%.
The restrictions imposed on the raw materials for making crackers have impacted production, the retailer added.
“These factors have driven up costs, leading many consumers to hesitate, which has affected our sales,” he said. Despite this, retailers remain hopeful that sales may pick up in coming days.
Another customer, Shakthi C (39), expressed dissatisfaction with billing practices. “While retailers blame GST for the price hike, they don’t give us proper bills but just scribble lists on paper. I spent Rs 4,850 on crackers for my children, and due to this I won’t be able to afford clothes for myself this year, which is the reality for many families,” he said.
The price increase isn’t limited to crackers; items like sweets and lamps have also seen a surge in prices. “Four years ago, I bought kaju katli for `540 per kg from a manufacturing unit, now it’s `800, with a `150 hike in just the past year,” said Vijay C (45), who came to Sowcarpet with his daughter for shopping.
Meanwhile, the narrow path beside the CMRL Phase II work on North Usman Road in T Nagar is packed with a sea of people moving in a single file to Ranganathan Street.
J Devika from Purasawalkam said, “I have been shopping here for 30 years. However, this year, the prices have increased by around `2,000 for each piece of jewellery, compared to last year.”
Likewise, a huge crowd of customers was seen in front of a large textile showroom on the same road. “We came at 10 am and now it’s 3 pm. This area is very crowded,” said Girija N, a customer. She added that the prices have increased by at least Rs 1,000.
Compared to Ranganathan Street or Usman Road, Pondy Bazaar was relatively less crowded, as per sources.
Some of the customers and shopkeepers said that the fall in footfall is possibly due to Deepavali falling at the month end and people are yet to receive their bonuses and salaries.
Shanthi, a 48-year-old jasmine garland seller in Pondy Bazaar started selling flower garlands at the age of eight. “Since, the Covid pandemic, sales have been hit hard. On the days preceding Deepavali, there is a slight increase in customers, maybe 100 people a day. But can we sustain the entire year on this?” asked Shanthi.
Another woman selling diya said that they were selling last year’s leftover diyas and that the demand for diyas has come down drastically.