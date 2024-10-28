Tamil Nadu notifies heatwaves as 'state disaster', Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deceased

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has gazette notified heat waves as a state-specific disaster, which will allow it to provide relief for the affected population under the State Disaster Response Fund.

A government order to this effect was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The decision was made following the persistent rise in temperatures during April and May months of this year, when several districts consistently recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C, with peaks reaching up to 44°C in places like Madurai, Trichy, Vellore, Namakkal, and Erode.

The order said heat waves, intensified by geographical and environmental factors such as barren rocky terrains and coastal humidity, have emerged as a serious threat in Tamil Nadu. Urban areas face additional risks due to population density and the “urban heat island” effect, caused by heat absorption in buildings, roads, and other structures. These extreme conditions disproportionately affect vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, and those working outdoors.

The notification aligns with guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which allow states to declare localised disasters and access relief funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), up to 10% of the fund’s annual allocation. The government’s decision followed discussions between senior officials, including the Chief Minister MK Stalin, who reviewed the heatwave action plan and preparedness measures earlier in April.

Now, if a person dies of heat-related causes, his/her family will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh. This compensation also covers individuals involved in relief operations or preparedness activities. The ex-gratia will be provided after the appropriate authority diagnoses the heat-related death based on a history of exposure to high ambient temperature and the reasonable exclusion of other causes of hyperthermia.