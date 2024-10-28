Water recedes from streets, normalcy returns to Madurai city

MADURAI: Although water stagnation was noted in some areas, rainwater has receded in most parts of Madurai city after relief measures were taken by the water resources department and the city corporation.
As sporadic rainfall battered Madurai district for the last two days, several areas were inundated after water from Panthalkudi Canal, Kusakulam Canal and other waterbodies overflowed, leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.
With no rain on Sunday, stagnant water was drained away in most areas and the WRD and the corporation took measures to ensure that the surplus water was diverted into the Vaigai. Meanwhile, the corporation took safety measures for the well-being of people in inundated areas, while ministers inspected relief works.
Inspecting the ongoing works in Madurai, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said that the action was taken by the concerned departments as per Chief Minister MK Stalin’s orders and the flood situation has been addressed. To reduce the amount of water overflowing from the Sellur second leg canal, digging works for a new canal were carried out immediately.
As a result, rainwater from residential areas has been drained completely. The situation in low-lying areas hit by heavy rain returned to normalcy within 24 hours due to the intensive rehabilitation work undertaken by the district administration, Nehru said, and assured that a permanent solution will be worked upon.
A senior corporation official said that given the flood situation, and considering the health issues of the people stuck in low-lying areas, the corporation conducted special camps in the city. 4,708 people were tested at a fever camp on Sunday, of which 16 showed symptoms of flu. Medicines will be provided and 100 fever camps will be organised on Monday, he added.
The corporation has provided bleaching powder to 15,000 houses to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Politicos, including MLA Sellur Raju and NTK leader Seeman, inspected rain-affected areas.
Moderate rainfall in Kumari, several huts damaged
Light to moderate showers were recorded at various places in Kanniyakumari district between late Saturday and Sunday morning. For the last 24 hours, Mylaudy recorded 72. 2 mm rain and 64.6 mm in Thuckalay.
While 13 rainfall stations recorded moderate rainfall, 11 rainfall stations recorded light rainfall. Rain receded in the early hours on Sunday.
Nine huts and one pucca house were partially damaged in the district, as per government reports. Pechiparai and Perunchani dams received more than 3,000 cusecs inflow, while Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams received 179 cusecs and 134 cusecs, respectively. Also, bathing was banned at the Tirparappu Falls.