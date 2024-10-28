Water recedes from streets, normalcy returns to Madurai city

MADURAI: Although water stagnation was noted in some areas, rainwater has receded in most parts of Madurai city after relief measures were taken by the water resources department and the city corporation.

As sporadic rainfall battered Madurai district for the last two days, several areas were inundated after water from Panthalkudi Canal, Kusakulam Canal and other waterbodies overflowed, leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.

With no rain on Sunday, stagnant water was drained away in most areas and the WRD and the corporation took measures to ensure that the surplus water was diverted into the Vaigai. Meanwhile, the corporation took safety measures for the well-being of people in inundated areas, while ministers inspected relief works.

Inspecting the ongoing works in Madurai, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said that the action was taken by the concerned departments as per Chief Minister MK Stalin’s orders and the flood situation has been addressed. To reduce the amount of water overflowing from the Sellur second leg canal, digging works for a new canal were carried out immediately.

As a result, rainwater from residential areas has been drained completely. The situation in low-lying areas hit by heavy rain returned to normalcy within 24 hours due to the intensive rehabilitation work undertaken by the district administration, Nehru said, and assured that a permanent solution will be worked upon.