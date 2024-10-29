32-year-old man dies after developing breathing issues at TVK conclave

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old TVK cadre, Charles from Samidaspuram in Kilpauk, died allegedly after complaining of breathing issues and chest pain while attending Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s conclave in Vikravandi on Sunday.

According to his relatives, Charles was unmarried and working as a painter. He was living in a thatched house with his 30-year-old sister Jenifer. “His father Stalin died nearly a year ago, while his mother died 13 years ago,” said his aunt Vellankanni.

According to sources, Charles was Vijay’s fan and enrolled in his party. He had stayed in Mahabalipuram for a painting job and come home in the wee hours of Sunday. He didn’t sleep throughout the night and had left for the conference at 4.30 am. He was accompanied by more than 10 people, including his nephew.

The group left in a bus along with people from other localities and reached Vikravandi around 11.30 am. As the group was entering the venue, Charles complained of uneasiness and said he was unable to walk.

“He told us that he would wait outside the venue and asked us to pick him up while returning to the bus. He also gave his mobile phone to his nephew as he was scared he would lose it,” said Jeevan who had accompanied Charles.