32-year-old man dies after developing breathing issues at TVK conclave

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old TVK cadre, Charles from Samidaspuram in Kilpauk, died allegedly after complaining of breathing issues and chest pain while attending Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s conclave in Vikravandi on Sunday.
According to his relatives, Charles was unmarried and working as a painter. He was living in a thatched house with his 30-year-old sister Jenifer. “His father Stalin died nearly a year ago, while his mother died 13 years ago,” said his aunt Vellankanni.
According to sources, Charles was Vijay’s fan and enrolled in his party. He had stayed in Mahabalipuram for a painting job and come home in the wee hours of Sunday. He didn’t sleep throughout the night and had left for the conference at 4.30 am. He was accompanied by more than 10 people, including his nephew.
The group left in a bus along with people from other localities and reached Vikravandi around 11.30 am. As the group was entering the venue, Charles complained of uneasiness and said he was unable to walk.
“He told us that he would wait outside the venue and asked us to pick him up while returning to the bus. He also gave his mobile phone to his nephew as he was scared he would lose it,” said Jeevan who had accompanied Charles.
As his condition worsened, Charles reached the medical camp which was outside the venue. He was then taken to the Villupuram GH in an ambulance along with a police personnel. He gave his details and contact number of a friend in Chennai.
However, he died before treatment could begin, Jeevan said. He added that it was around 5 pm when they came to know about Charles’ death as he didn’t have a phone and the network in the location was poor. Jeevan and his friends then walked till the government hospital which took them more than two hours.
Relatives alleged that treatment at the hospital was not swift and claimed that even the post-mortem was delayed on Monday. They urged the TVK to help Jenifer, who got separated from her husband a few years ago. Charles’ body reached his house on Monday evening and he will be laid to rest on Tuesday morning.