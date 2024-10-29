Barring DMK, BJP, parties respond cautiously to Vijay's coalition offer

CHENNAI: After actor Vijay’s forceful speech at his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first state conference on Sunday where he identified the BJP, the ruling party at the centre, as his ideological enemy, and the DMK, the ruling party in the state, as its political enemy, the two parties have been understandably vocal in their criticism.

But the other major political parties, including the principal opposition AIADMK, seem to be guarded in their reaction perhaps waiting for more cues from the actor-turned-politician who has tempted them with offer of coalition government.

While DMK minister S Regupathy called TVK a “C Team” of the BJP roped in to attack the Dravidian party, at least two other ministers said DMK cannot be shaken by any new entrant and the party would continue to focus on the welfare of the people.

TN BJP president K Annamalai, speaking at an event in the UK, where he is presently engaged in academic pursuit, attacked TVK for espousing a two-language formula.

Senior party leader and former state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed Vijay for his attacks on the DMK but refuted his criticisms of the BJP. A few other second-rung leaders of party were strongly critical.