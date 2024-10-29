Barring DMK, BJP, parties respond cautiously to Vijay's coalition offer

CHENNAI: After actor Vijay’s forceful speech at his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first state conference on Sunday where he identified the BJP, the ruling party at the centre, as his ideological enemy, and the DMK, the ruling party in the state, as its political enemy, the two parties have been understandably vocal in their criticism.
But the other major political parties, including the principal opposition AIADMK, seem to be guarded in their reaction perhaps waiting for more cues from the actor-turned-politician who has tempted them with offer of coalition government.
While DMK minister S Regupathy called TVK a “C Team” of the BJP roped in to attack the Dravidian party, at least two other ministers said DMK cannot be shaken by any new entrant and the party would continue to focus on the welfare of the people.
TN BJP president K Annamalai, speaking at an event in the UK, where he is presently engaged in academic pursuit, attacked TVK for espousing a two-language formula.
Senior party leader and former state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed Vijay for his attacks on the DMK but refuted his criticisms of the BJP. A few other second-rung leaders of party were strongly critical.
Almost all other parties, including the allies of the ruling DMK, have remained fairly guarded in reacting to the conference, indicating that the way the new party has positioned itself in the political spectrum has made it difficult for them to assess how the game is going to play out.
AIADMK did not issue a statement. However, former minister RB Udhayakumar, speaking in Madurai, said the mindset of his party and that of TVK is common in their opposition to the DMK.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, who issued a statement on Monday, was critical of the conference at the outset but was measured in his tone.
He questioned Vijay’s alleged ambiguity in criticising the “divisive politics” and the “fascism” of BJP while he termed the actor’s criticism of DMK for corruption and dynastic politics as also old slogans. He said Vijay’s “offer” of sharing power indicated his eagerness to make it before the AIADMK did it.
While CPM did not officially react, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said it is premature to comment since Assembly elections are 15 months away. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said his party’s primary objective is to serve people and decisions on power-sharing will be taken by national leadership.
Pattali Makkal Katchi, which is quick to respond to any political developments, had not issued a formal statement until Monday night.
Despite Vijay attacking the BJP for its divisive politics based on religion, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, key allies of the DMK representing the Muslim community, had also not reacted formally till Monday night.