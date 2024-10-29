Madras HC calls for records from lower court in Michealpatti girl student death case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday called for records from the lower court in the case involving the death by suicide of a 17-year-old female student in Thanjavur in 2022.

Justice G Ilangovan gave the direction on a petition filed by the sole accused in the case, sister Sagaya Mary, seeking to quash the charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Tiruchy court.

According to the prosecution, the deceased girl was a Class 12 student at a Christian missionary school in Thanjavur. She ended her life by suicide in January 2022, allegedly due to the mental stress caused by the petitioner. The Thirukattupalli police had initially registered a case, but observing that the investigation was not going on the right lines, the Madurai Bench ordered a CBI probe in the case on January 31, 2022. Following this, the case was re-registered by the CBI, who recently filed a final report in the case before a lower court in Tiruchy.

During the previous hearing, the CBI counsel told the court that the girl took the extreme step due to the pressure from the accused person, who made her perform several chores in the hostel, and not due to pressure for religious conversion. As she was engaged in the said chores, the girl could not concentrate on her studies, the counsel said.