Madras HC nixes closure of Martin case, asks ED, cops to complete probe

CHENNAI: Reviving the case registered against lottery baron Santiago Martin, his wife and two others in connection with the seizure of Rs 7.20 crore unaccounted cash, the Madras High Court has ordered the state police and the Enforcement Directorate to hold probes in tandem so as to ensure the criminal case is taken to its logical end.

The order passed by a division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam on Monday, on the petition filed by ED praying for setting aside the order passed by a judicial magistrate court to close the 2012 case registered regarding the seizure, is considered a boost to the central agency.

The predicate offence case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police in 2012 following the seizure of Rs 7.20 crore unaccounted cash on March 12, 2012, from the premises of one Nagarajan and Moorthy linked to Martin. However, they had claimed to have obtained the money through sale of a property to Martin’s wife Leema Rose.

The alleged sale agreement was entered into on March 2, 2012, but the stamp paper used in the agreement was released by the government on March 9 and was sold by the stamp vendor on March 13, eight days after the sale agreement was made.