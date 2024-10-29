Madurai para athlete selected to participate in Asian para throw ball championship expecting sponsors

MADURAI: A Madurai-based para athlete, who was selected to participate in the Asian Para Throwball Championship in Cambodia to be held in December 2024, is expecting sponsors among philanthropists.

Para throwball player Gowthaman Elangovan, one of the main players in the Indian para throw ball team, recently won gold medal in the International Para Throwball Championship 2024 in Thailand, organised by the International Para Throwball Organisation in June.



Following this, Gowthaman Elangovan won gold medal in the shot put event, for men with cerebral palsy, organised by the Sports Development Authority of the state at Chengalpattu on October 23 and 24. Though he was selected to take part in the Asian Para Throwball championship in Cambodia, he is currently seeking sponsors for participation.



Gowthaman Elangovan, a UPSC aspirant, who had completed B.Tech, said that he has cerebral palsy, but it hasn't stopped him from nurturing his interest in sports. "From my childhood till my third year of B.Tech, I participated in various chess championships and brought laurels to my school and college. I was introduced to throwball through my friend and I dedicated myself to practising the game for more than a year, and made up my mind to win gold in the paralympic games," he said.



Elangovan further explained the challenges faced by the para athletes and appealed that the public must recognise them and come forward to provide sponsorships on a par with the able-bodied players. "Now, I have got an opportunity to participate in the Asian Para Throwball Championship in the matches between India and Cambodia. However, I need `80,000 to cover my expenses. I am appealing to any corporates or individuals to come forward and extend support," he said.