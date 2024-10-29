Nellai councillor attends council meeting in sanitation workers' attire to protest outsourcing recruitment

TIRUNELVELI: Condemning the Tirunelveli Corporation's decision to recruit 724 workers through outsourcing, DMK councillor V Paulraj entered the corporation council meeting in sanitation workers' attire, carrying tools, here on Monday.

He demanded the corporation to revoke the resolution permitting a private company to handle the sanitation services and called for direct employment rather than outsourcing sanitation workers.

Raising slogans against the decision to outsource workers, Paulraj questioned why the DMK, which had promised permanent appointments of sanitation workers within 100 days during the election, is now supporting temporary employment. The corporation has already outsourced around 500 sanitation workers through a private company by incurring crores of rupees in expenses, he added.

Subsequently, Mayor G Ramakrishnan concluded the council meeting within five minutes and left abruptly. However, the council managed to pass 35 resolutions and five special resolutions during the ordinary and urgent meetings.

The resolutions, including writing a letter to the Southern Railway seeking stoppage of all trains at Melapalayam railway station, demanding a 'Y' shaped bridge in place of an under-construction railway bridge in Sivanthipatti and acquisition of five-acre land for the expansion of corporation building and 10-acre land for the usage of public, were passed in the meeting, sources said.

Meanwhile, in Tenkasi district, the Shengottai municipality's sanitation workers staged a sit-in protest demanding Deepavali bonus. They dispersed after the authorities of the municipality and a private contact firm held talks with them, sources added.